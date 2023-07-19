2 teens, adult shot on Chicago's Near West Side: police

Three people, including two teenagers, were shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side.

Around 3:50 p.m., police say the three male victims were near the sidewalk in the 100 block of N. Oakley Blvd. when they were struck by gunfire.

A 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks and chest, police said. A 17-year-old was struck in the thigh, and a 52-year-old was hit in the armpit area.

All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.