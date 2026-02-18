Expand / Collapse search

When do Ravinia tickets go on sale? What to know about the 2026 season

Published  February 18, 2026 11:13am CST
News
The Brief

    • Early headliners include Paul Simon, Bonnie Raitt and Ray LaMontagne, with the full summer lineup set to be announced March 12. 
    • The 2026 season will mark the first full summer of concerts at Ravinia's new Hunter Pavilion. 
    • Public sales begin Thursday, April 23. 

HIGHLAND PARK - Over the past century, Ravinia has become a summer tradition for music lovers – and this year, it's back with a fresh season of concerts and the debut of the new Hunter Pavilion. 

The backstory:

Founded in 1904, Ravinia has grown from a small outdoor performance space into one of the country's most beloved music destinations. 

Over the years, its stage has welcomed legendary composers, orchestras and some of the biggest names in rock, jazz, folk, blues and soul.

What we know:

Organizers have already confirmed several headliners for the upcoming summer season. Performers include: 

  • Paul Simon – July 17 and 18
  • Joe Bonamassa – Aug. 12
  • Bonnie Raitt – Aug. 22
  • Ray LaMontagne – Aug. 29
  • Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas – Sept. 22

More performances are expected to be revealed when the full summer schedule is announced Thursday, March 12. 

What's next:

Concerts will go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 23. Supporters of Ravinia and its nonprofit programs will receive early access through donor presales beginning Tuesday, March 17. 

The upcoming season will also mark the first full summer of concerts at the new Hunter Pavilion, with shows scheduled from early July through late September, along with a limited indoor concert series during the first week of June. 

Organizers say additional artists and programming details will be released at Ravinia.org.

The Source: This article contains information from Ravinia. 

