2 women shot multiple times in East Garfield Park

Two women were shot and one was seriously wounded Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The women, ages 20 and 18, were outside around 9:55 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot twice in the torso and twice in the arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the leg and once on the foot, according to officials. She was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.