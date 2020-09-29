2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting in South Shore

Two men were wounded, one critically, Tuesday in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

About 2:40 a.m. they were standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 68th Street, when someone fired shots at then, Chicago police said.

One man, 27, was grazed by a bullet to his head and refused treatment, police said. The second man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.