2-year-old boy who died after accidental shooting in Roseland identified
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the Roseland neighborhood has been identified.
Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Chicago Police said.
The child was identified as Jamonte Shaw, 2, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.