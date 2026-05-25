2-year-old boy who died after accidental shooting in Roseland identified

The Brief A 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself inside a Roseland home has been identified as Jamonte Shaw. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of E. 104th Street, according to Chicago police. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.



A 2-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the Roseland neighborhood has been identified.

Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Chicago Police said.

The child was identified as Jamonte Shaw, 2, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.