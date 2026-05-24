2-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Roseland: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
Around 12:40 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say.
He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and later died from his injuries.
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.