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2-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Roseland: Chicago police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 24, 2026 6:02 PM CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself inside a home in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, according to police.
    • The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 900 block of East 104th Street; the child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
    • Police said a 31-year-old man was taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Around 12:40 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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