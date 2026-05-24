2-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Roseland: Chicago police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself inside a home in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, according to police. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 900 block of East 104th Street; the child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died. Police said a 31-year-old man was taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A 2-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Around 12:40 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.