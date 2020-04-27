2,000 more COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois as new virus symptoms announced

Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,980 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 45,883.

There are also another 50 deaths from the disease in Illinois in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 1,983.

The virus has been reported in 96 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 50 new deaths announced Monday, the youngest victim is a woman in her 30s, while the oldest is a person in their 90s, IDPH said.

Sunday marked the fourth day in a row that Illinois reached Governor JB Pritzker's goal of administering at least 10,000 virus tests in a 24-hour period.

Six additional symptoms of the virus have also been announced by health officials: Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pains, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Advertisement

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

Also on Monday, a judge in southern Illinois blocked Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order extension through May 30.

Last Thursday, Gov. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued its rounds.

Pritzker’s decree, which was to expire April 30, was relaxed to allow for some outdoor activities, many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments, and to allow some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

The order is meant to keep people from venturing out and interacting in crowds, an easy means of transmission for the coronavirus.

Experts originally said the number of COVID-19 cases would peak by the second half of April and many predicted the number would be dropping by month’s end. But Pritzker has said the peak won’t come until May, requiring an extension of such efforts to restrict the virus’s spread.

The original order came days after Pritzker closed nonessential businesses and shuttered schools for a period later extended through the end of the academic year. It allowed trips outside the home for reporting to an essential job, trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical visits or emergencies. Penalties for violations have been rare.

Governor Pritzker says the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE