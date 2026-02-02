Suburban Chicago boy burned after NeeDoh toy explodes in microwave

The Brief A 9-year-old Plainfield boy was burned after microwaving a NeeDoh sensory toy, which exploded and splattered hot material on his face and hands. The child said he learned about the microwave trick from a friend, a trend fueled by videos circulating on TikTok. He was treated overnight at Loyola Medicine’s burn center, avoided vision damage and is expected to return to school after a follow-up visit.



A 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy is recovering after he microwaved a NeeDoh sensory toy, causing it to explode and burn his face and hands.

What we know:

The incident occurred the morning of Jan. 20 as Whitney Grubb was preparing her two sons for school at their Maywood home.

Grubb said she went into the garage to warm up her car when she heard the microwave turn on and assumed her 9-year-old son, Caleb, was heating his breakfast.

Moments later, she heard what she described as a "blood-curdling scream."

According to a press release from Loyola Medicine, Caleb had placed a NeeDoh cube sensory toy in the microwave. When he opened the door, the gelatinous material inside the toy burst and splattered onto his face and hands.

Videos circulating on TikTok show people microwaving the toys to make them more pliable, according to Loyola. Caleb told his mother he heard about the trend from a friend at school and decided to try it.

"When I asked him what happened, he told me that a friend at school told him about putting it in the microwave," said Grubb in a statement. "It wasn’t anything malicious, it was just kids sharing stories, and unfortunately, he decided to try it."

Grubb attempted to rinse the material off in the shower, but the substance was too thick and Caleb was in significant pain. She took him to an emergency room, where a physician contacted Loyola Medicine’s Burn Center before transferring Caleb there for treatment.

Caleb spent the night at the burn center. The material came close to his eye, which was swollen shut from the burn, Loyola said. He was also evaluated by an ophthalmologist.

His vision was not impaired, and he has since returned home.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, Caleb’s is the fourth case we have seen this year with Needoh cubes," said Paula Petersen, APN, a burn center advanced practice nurse in a statement. "Caleb is very lucky he didn’t sustain greater injuries. These trends can be extremely dangerous for young people who are less likely to consider or unable to understand the serious consequences."

What's next:

Caleb has a follow-up appointment at the burn clinic Tuesday morning and is expected to return to his fourth-grade class soon.