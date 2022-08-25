21-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the back on Southwest side

A 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back late Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m.

The victim is being transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.