24 fall ill with Salmonella from Sam's Club charcuterie recall

Update (Friday, Jan. 5):

Twenty-four people are sick with salmonella after consuming ready-to-eat charcuterie boards from Sam's Club that were recalled for possible contamination.

The CDC announced Friday that out of the reported salmonella cases in 14 states, five people are hospitalized but no one has died.

One case was reported in Illinois, one case was reported in Wisconsin, and Ohio had the most cases, between two and 11, according to the CDC.

The charcuterie boards were pulled from the shelves on Jan. 3 and investigators are still working to determine which meat products were contained and if any other products are affected.

Original:

Check your fridge! If you recently purchased a ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club, it may be recalled.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. announced a recall of over 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand charcuterie boards due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled charcuterie boards were made on Oct. 30, 2023. Further details on the recalled items are listed below, from the USDA:

18-oz. plastic tray packages containing "BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" with lot code L075330300 and "BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24." The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

The recalled products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Illinois, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The Minnesota Dept. of Agriculture discovered the problem after testing a sample that came back positive for salmonella, the USDA says.

If you purchased one of the recalled charcuterie boards, you're urged not to consume it and throw it away. You can also return it to the Sam's Club where you purchased it.

If you fall ill, symptoms of salmonella include the following: diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever within six hours to six days after eating the product.

The USDA says the illness can last up to seven days, but most people can recover without treatment.

However, if severe symptoms arise, you're urged to contact a healthcare provider. Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more at-risk of having severe symptoms.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Marco Lastrico with Busseto Foods at 917-634-1685 or via email at m.lastrico@barabinousa.com.