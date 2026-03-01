Late-night neighborhood dispute ends in gunfire, arrest in Chicago south suburb: sheriff

The Brief A 69-year-old Aroma Park man was arrested early Friday after authorities said a neighborhood dispute escalated into gunfire. Deputies responding to a shots fired call used thermal imaging to locate the suspect, who they said tried to hide multiple firearms. He faces felony gun charges and is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center pending a detention hearing.



A neighborhood dispute escalated into gunfire early Friday in Chicago’s far south suburbs, leading to the arrest of a 69-year-old Aroma Park man, authorities said.

What we know:

Just before 1:30 a.m., Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies and police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Strasma South Drive in Aroma Park.

When deputies arrived, they heard another gunshot, authorities said. Using thermal imaging, deputies located the suspect, identified as Michael C. Setticosi, who authorities said was attempting to hide multiple firearms above a porch near a gutter.

Officials said the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute with neighbors.

Setticosi left the residence armed with a gun and was initially noncompliant with deputies’ commands, authorities said.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Setticosi lying face down in the driveway of his home as officers approached and ordered him to place his arms behind his back. He was then taken into custody.

Charges filed:

Setticosi is charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

What's next:

Setticosi is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center pending a detention hearing.