Families say abuse at Des Plaines daycare may be more widespread

Families of children allegedly abused at a Des Plaines daycare say the incidents may go beyond what authorities have revealed.

What we know:

The allegations involve A Mother’s Touch Daycare, where multiple incidents were recorded on video between Nov. 5 and Nov. 18.

Police say at least 10 children were physically or verbally harmed.

Jessica Murillo, 36, and Izabella Thompson, 23, are facing multiple charges in connection with the case. Murillo was granted pre-trial release Wednesday. Thompson and Murillo are scheduled for court appearances in March.

For the first time, families are speaking through attorney Carolyn Daley of Power Rogers LLP. Daley says evidence suggests abuse at the daycare may have been ongoing for months, possibly even years, and that children involved are now dealing with long-lasting impacts.

She added that a civil lawsuit against the defendants and the daycare will be filed.

"Because of their failure to properly supervise and to keep these children safe, failure to ensure the wellbeing of these children while they were at their daycare, now these children are suffering from long-lasting and lifelong impacts," Daley said.

What's next:

Murillo is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing March 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Second District Municipal Courthouse in Skokie.

Thompson is scheduled to appear on March 20 at 9 a.m. at the same courthouse.

In a statement, A Mother's Touch Learning Academy said, "The safety and well-being of the children in our care is always our top priority. We take this matter very seriously. As soon as we became aware of conduct that did not align with our standards, we immediately removed the staff members involved and notified the appropriate authorities, including the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing review and will continue doing so until the investigation is complete. The staff members involved are no longer employed by our school."