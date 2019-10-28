24 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence

article

Four people were killed and 20 others were wounded by gun violence over the weekend across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting left a 25-year-old man dead Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Alan R. Richardson was standing on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a passing yellow sedan shot him in the neck and chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side.

Ivan M. Miller was standing outside a business at 3:34 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Division Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up to him and someone inside fired shots, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the neck and shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Kerion Watson, 19, was shot multiple times at 2:19 a.m. while standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West 104th Place, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s earliest fatal shooting took place Friday in Austin on the West Side.

About 7:46 p.m, Devon Byrd, 23, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the head, and taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The most recent shooting left a man wounded early Monday in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

A 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. when someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. He was shot in the left foot and taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A man getting off a bus and a woman were injured in a drive-by attack Sunday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 23, was getting off of a CTA bus about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of East 69th Street when a gray SUV pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire, according to police. He was struck multiple times in the right side of his torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 61-year-old woman standing nearby was also grazed on the right side of her torso and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Less than 20 minutes earlier, two men were shot in another drive-by in Austin.

The men, 26 and 32, were driving about 3:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached them in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard and someone inside opened fire, police said. The younger man was struck in the right forearm and grazed on the right arm, while the older man was shot in the back. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Back of the Yards.

About 2:05 p.m., two men, ages 26 and 40, and a 24-year-old woman were sitting in a blue sedan in the 5000 block of South Aberdeen Street when they heard gunshots, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the leg and foot and the woman was stuck in the abdomen. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The 40-year-old man was not hurt, police said. A group of people were seen driving away in a dark-colored sedan just after the shooting.

Earlier Saturday morning, two men were critically wounded in a shooting before a crash that hurt two other people on the West Side.

The men, ages 20 and 22, were in a Toyota sedan stopped at a traffic light at 3:42 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue when two other vehicles pulled alongside them and people inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The younger man was shot in the back while the older man, who was driving, was hit in the neck, shoulder and arm.

The Toyota drove away after the shooting, crashed into a fence and made a U-turn to head south on Cicero before rear-ending a Ford sedan at Lake Street, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. The 42-year-old man driving the Ford and his passenger, a 36-year-old woman, were injured in the crash. All four people were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday night, a 13-year-old boy was grazed and two men were wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

The trio was standing on the sidewalk at 10:28 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Paulina Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, according to police. The boy was grazed in the shoulder and refused medical attention. A 32-year-old man was hit in the groin, while another man, 41, was struck in the face. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

Nine other people were injured in Chicago shootings since 5 p.m. Friday. No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings as detectives investigate.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 35 others were wounded in gun violence across the city.