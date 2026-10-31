27-year-old man charged with attempted murder
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CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Attempted murder charges
What they're saying:
According to the Chicago Police Department, Sionel Amatima Hernandez, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
In a press release, police allege that Hernandez shot a 38-year-old man at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 2400 block of South Wood Street.
Arrested:
Police say they arrested Hernandez less than a half hour after the shooting in the 4800 block of South Hamlin Avenue.
The Source: This story was written using information released by the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.