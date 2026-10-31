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27-year-old man charged with attempted murder

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 6:22 PM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 6:22 PM CDT
article

Sionel Amatima Hernandez was charged with attempted murder, according to the Chicago Police Department. (Chicago Police Department) ((Chicago Police Department))

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man on Oct. 29.
    • According to the Chicago Police Department, Sionel Amatima Hernandez was arrested less than 30 minutes after the shooting occurred.
    • The victim was a 38-year-old man, who was shot in the 2400 block of South Wood Street.

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Attempted murder charges

What they're saying:

According to the Chicago Police Department, Sionel Amatima Hernandez, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

In a press release, police allege that Hernandez shot a 38-year-old man at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 2400 block of South Wood Street. 

Arrested:

Police say they arrested Hernandez less than a half hour after the shooting in the 4800 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

The Source: This story was written using information released by the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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