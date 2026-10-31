27-year-old man charged with attempted murder

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The Brief A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man on Oct. 29. According to the Chicago Police Department, Sionel Amatima Hernandez was arrested less than 30 minutes after the shooting occurred. The victim was a 38-year-old man, who was shot in the 2400 block of South Wood Street.



A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Attempted murder charges

What they're saying:

According to the Chicago Police Department, Sionel Amatima Hernandez, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

In a press release, police allege that Hernandez shot a 38-year-old man at approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 2400 block of South Wood Street.

Arrested:

Police say they arrested Hernandez less than a half hour after the shooting in the 4800 block of South Hamlin Avenue.