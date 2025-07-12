27-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in unincorporated Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - Lake County Sheriff is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday morning in unincorporated Gurnee, Ill.
What we know:
At 6:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Route 45 and Dada Drive. An investigation revealed a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old Grayslake man, was traveling north on Route 45 at high speeds. A witness said the driver lost control of the bike on wet pavement before regaining control.
After passing Dada Drive, the motorcyclist failed to navigate a curve in the road and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2005 Nissan Rouge, driven by a 69-year-old Lake Villa man.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, applying a tourniquet to the motorcyclist. He was transported to a hospital where he died.
The Nissan driver was not injured.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.