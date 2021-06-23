4 transported after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC; traffic being diverted

Authorities say four people were transported to the hospital after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. along Interstate 295 just prior to Polk Street.

Officials say six people were assessed and four people were transported with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Emergency crews remain at the scene checking vehicles beneath the fallen section of the bridge. Hazmat units are also on scene for a diesel fuel leak caused by the collapse.

All access from Maryland onto Southbound DC-295 will be closed until further notice. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Eastern Avenue.

