Tour boat crew pulls man from Chicago River after bridge fall, video shows

The Brief A man fell from the Michigan Avenue (DuSable) Bridge into the Chicago River around 11:30 a.m. Friday. A Wendella tour boat crew rescued him from the water, and passengers performed CPR until he regained consciousness. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; his condition was not immediately known.



A man who fell from a downtown Chicago bridge into the Chicago River was rescued by a tour boat Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m., when the man reportedly fell from the Michigan Avenue (DuSable) bridge.

Wendella Boat Tours said its crew pulled the man from the water. Video provided by the company shows crew members lifting him onto the boat.

The man was unresponsive when he was rescued, but passengers assisted with CPR and he regained consciousness before being evaluated by emergency medical personnel, according to the boat touring company.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the man was transported to Northwestern Hospital.

Further details about the circumstances of the fall and the man’s condition have not been released. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.