3 men charged after threatening Chicago TV news crew near Adler Planetarium: police

The Brief Three men have been charged after authorities said they threatened a CBS News Chicago crew preparing for a live report near Adler Planetarium. One suspect, Jon Twist, faces a felony hate crime charge after police said he yelled racial slurs and ordered a dog to attack a crew member. Police said the dog did not attack, but the suspect damaged the victim's property before the group fled in a white pickup truck. Officers later arrested the three men after a police pursuit in the Brighton Park neighborhood and recovered a rifle. William Huerta is charged with fleeing police, aggravated assault and other offenses, while Rafael Salinas faces charges including aggravated battery of a peace officer and criminal damage to property. All three are scheduled for detention hearings July 2.



Three men have been charged after authorities said they threatened a Chicago television news crew preparing for a live report near Adler Planetarium on Monday, including one suspect who faces a felony hate crime charge.

The backstory:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive as a reporter and photographer from CBS News Chicago were preparing for the station's 4 p.m. newscast.

According to Chicago police, one of the suspects shouted racial slurs and ordered a dog to attack a 54-year-old member of the news crew. The dog did not attack, police said.

Authorities said the suspect then threw the victim's property to the ground, damaging it. No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in a white pickup truck, prompting a police pursuit that ended near West 36th Street and South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Officers arrested three men and recovered a rifle, police said.

Suspects charged:

Those charged are:

William Huerta, 41, of Chicago Ridge , who is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and multiple traffic violations.

Rafael Salinas, 29, of Chicago , who is charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, felony criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Police also said Salinas had two outstanding warrants.

Jon Twist, 37, of Chicago, who is charged with felony hate crime, felony criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured is William Huerta. (Chicago PD )

What's next:

All three men are scheduled to appear in court for detention hearings on July 2.