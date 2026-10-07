3 shot at Chicago South Side gas station
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday at a gas station in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.
West Pullman shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said the three victims were at a gas station when a black SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, a 24-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 17-year-old man was shot in the torso.
The three victims were taken in a white vehicle to Roseland Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating. No arrests were immediately reported.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.