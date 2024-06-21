31st Street Beach shooting: 2 killed, several taken into custody

Several people were arrested after a man and a woman were fatally shot near 31st Street Beach Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said preliminary information indicated the male victim got into a shootout with multiple people who were at the scene. Several people were taken into custody.

On Wednesday night, a woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near 31st Street Beach.

The two women, 22 and 20, were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of East 31st Street.

Area One detectives are investigating both shootings.

No further information was provided.