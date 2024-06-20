Woman killed, another wounded shooting near 31st Street Beach

A woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night near 31st Street Beach.

Police responding to a report of shots fired found two women, 22 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. near the beach in the 600 block of East 31st Street.

The 22-year-old was shot three times in the chest. She was taken to Insight Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives have launched an investigation.