Wisconsin man charged after violent bar fight in Gold Coast, police say

A Wisconsin man has been charged after allegedly striking another man with a glass during a fight at a bar in Gold Coast over the weekend.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred just after midnight Sunday morning at a bar in the first block of West Division Street.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, got into an argument with 24-year-old Pedram Sadeghi, of Mequon, Wis. The argument escalated when Sadeghi struck the victim with a glass, cutting his neck.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries reported.

Sadeghi was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of aggravated battery, a felony. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.