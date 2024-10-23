Chicago man accused of stabbing another man on CTA bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing another man on a CTA bus this week on the city's Lower West Side.
Michael Willard, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, police said.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday when Willard allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man while on a CTA bus in the 2500 block of South Ashland Avenue.
Police arrested Willard 13 minutes later and charged him accordingly.
His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.