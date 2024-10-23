Austin armed robbery: Cook County man faces charges

A suburban man was charged with holding up a man at gunpoint earlier this month in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Brian Jones, 35, was allegedly armed when he stole belongings from a 54-year-old man on Oct. 1 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue, police said.

Jones, of Westchester, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday in the same block where the robbery took place. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to retail property.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Jones on Wednesday.

No further information was provided.