Chicago man charged with attempted murder in motel shooting

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting outside a motel last month on the North Side.

Orlando Medina, 53, allegedly open fired on a 41-year-old man during an argument on Sept. 27 outside the Summit Motel on Lincoln Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Ald. Andre Vaquez (40th) issued a statement after the shooting, calling the incident "domestic-related."

Medina was arrested Tuesday in Logan Square. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, both felonies.

Medina has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.