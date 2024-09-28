Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police investigate domestic-related shooting at North Side motel

By Maggie Duly
Published  September 28, 2024 11:27am CDT
Budlong Woods
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in a motel parking lot on Chicago's North Side Friday night. 

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was arguing with someone outside the Summit Motel on Lincoln Avenue around 9 p.m. when he was shot. 

Alderperson Vasquez issued a statement Saturday morning calling the incident domestic-related. 

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

No arrests have been reported, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The City of Chicago Domestic Violence Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-877-863-6338.