Chicago police investigate domestic-related shooting at North Side motel

A man was wounded in a shooting in a motel parking lot on Chicago's North Side Friday night.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was arguing with someone outside the Summit Motel on Lincoln Avenue around 9 p.m. when he was shot.

Alderperson Vasquez issued a statement Saturday morning calling the incident domestic-related.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

No arrests have been reported, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.