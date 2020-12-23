4 arrested driving stolen vehicle in Humboldt Park; charges pending

Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were seen driving a stolen vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., officers near the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, saw a BMW that was taken during a carjacking about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 1200 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

Four males from the BMW jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run, but were taken into custody a short time later, police said. Three weapons were found in the vehicle.

Two of the four males were taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park for what appeared to be shortness of breath, police said.

Charges are pending.