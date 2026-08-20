4 Chicago firefighters hurt battling fire in Back of the Yards

Four Chicago firefighters were injured, three of them critically, while battling a blaze at a vacant building in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

Crews were called to the building around 11:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Justine Street.

The firefighters were taken to local hospitals. Three of them were critically injured while one was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the nature of the firefighters' injuries were not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.