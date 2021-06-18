Fireworks in the Chicago suburbs: List of events scheduled, canceled and postponed

article

Independence Day firework festivities in the Chicagoland area remain impacted by COVID -19.

Several suburbs say their annual shows will be canceled or postponed this year, while others say the festivities will go on as scheduled.

Check the list below to see if your local firework show is still happening this summer.

Canceled firework shows:

Evanston: The Evanston Fourth of July Association has voted to cancel the fun run, parade, Palatine Concert Band performance and fireworks planned for July 2021.

Glendale Heights: The village and the Glendale Heights Founder’s Day Committee announced June 4 that Glendale Heights Fest 2021 has been canceled.

Hoffman Estates: The Northwest Fourth-Fest has been canceled for 2021, including the Fourth of July parade and fireworks.

Oak Park: The village of Oak Park announced in early June that it would cancel both the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks.

Palatine: The Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest will be scaled back this year with the parade and fireworks canceled, the organization announced on April 23. Other activities for the Fest and Carnival will still take place July 1-5 in Community Park (250 E. Wood St.).

Park Ridge: The annual July 3 Fireworks Celebration traditionally held at Maine East High School in northwest suburban Park Ridge has been canceled, with the possibility of a show later in the year.

Skokie: The town’s previously announced 4th of July Parade and "3-D Fireworks Festival" has been canceled.

Postponed firework shows:

Beecher: The Fourth of July Commission in the town of Beecher has decided to postpone its fireworks and carnival to Labor Day weekend. Look for fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St.

Deerfield: The usual Deerfield Family Days in early July have been canceled for 2021, though the village is considering a fireworks display later this year.

TBD firework shows:

Elk Grove Village: The village plans to host a Fourth of July celebration this year, sponsored by the Lions Club with more information to come.

Glen Ellyn: The Fourth of July Parade is on, with the route kicking off at noon on Ellyn Avenue, then west on Crescent Boulevard, north on Main Street and east on Linden to Lake Ellyn. Arrangements for fireworks that evening are still being determined, but the Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Committee notes that Lake Ellyn Park (645 Lenox Road) opens at 6 a.m. July 4.

Firework shows still happening:

Grayslake: The town’s fireworks will be part of the Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 26 in Central Park (250 Library Lane).

Carpentersville: The village has announced a concert with Shout Out (7:30 p.m.), food trucks and fireworks (9:30 p.m. tentative) for June 26 at Meadowdale Park and Shopping Center, corner of Mall and Kennedy Drives.

Mount Prospect: The local Lions Club has announced that the 82nd Annual 4th of July Festival will be held from June 30 to July 4 at Melas Park (1500 W. Central Road) with fireworks both June 30 and July 4 at dusk (about 9 p.m.).

Elburn: The Lions Club of Elburn will present a fireworks show on July 10 at Lions Park (500 Filmore St.). The park opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at dusk; rain date July 11. Food and non-alcoholic concessions will be available. Donations appreciated.

Fox River Grove: The town’s annual fireworks event begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 10 (no entry after 9 p.m.) with food, drinks and music, including concessions by Cary-Grove Jaycees and Lions Clubs, at Picnic Grove Park (no parking on site, shuttle buses available).

McHenry: The city’s fireworks this year will be held on July 11 at 9:30 p.m. as part of Fiesta Days at Petersen Park (4300 Petersen Park Road).

Arlington Heights: Fireworks will take place on July 3.

Firework shows rescheduled:

Glencoe: Fireworks at Lakefront Park have been rescheduled to Sept. 3 over Labor Day Weekend.

Winnetka: The town will be hosting a daytime Fourth of July Celebration but fireworks have been rescheduled for September.

Advertisement

More updates and information on firework events can be found on each village's website.