Chicago weather: Storms taper off tonight, then stretch of sunny days ahead

Scattered showers and storms moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday and are likely to continue into the evening.

Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail are possible. While the severe threat remains low, there is a chance of an isolated severe storm with wind gusts near 60 mph.

The storms are expected to fade tonight, with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday promise pleasant weather with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers are anticipated from Friday night into Saturday, though the majority of Saturday should be decent with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb to near 80, with rain and storms returning Sunday night and continuing into Monday.