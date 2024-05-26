Chicago family finds human jaw bone, teeth while visiting grave at Burr Oak Cemetery

A Chicago family was visiting Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip last week when they made a chilling discovery.

While looking for their loved one's gravesite, they stumbled upon a human jaw and teeth.

The family then contacted the cemetery and law enforcement also stepped in to assist.

Now, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into the origin of the human remains.

The sheriff's office said the bones were found where human remains were previously uncovered as part of the 2009 grave desecration scandal, where at least 200 graves were destroyed.

Gravesites were being resold to grieving families and gravediggers were stacking bodies in plots already occupied or had removed previous remains and buried new bodies in their place.

It's believed the bone that was discovered is from that time period, when the FBI uncovered the crimes.

The remains have not been identified as of yet and the investigation continues.

There is no evidence of foul play or new criminal activity at this time.