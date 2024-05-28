'Why?!' COPA releases video of off-duty Chicago cop shooting dog in head

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer shot a dog while walking her own on the city's South Side last month.

The incident occurred near Canal and West 29th streets on April 21.

According to COPA, Carmen Mostek encountered a pit bull named Aggie, who had gotten free from his owner's home and approached her dog. As Aggie's owner attempted to separate the dogs, Mostek shot Aggie in the head.

Neighbor Krystal Lopez, who witnessed the encounter with her 3-year-old daughter, described it as "very upsetting and unnecessary."

COPA documents indicate that Mostek claimed she believed her dog "would be killed in a split second if she didn't intervene."

In a statement, COPA said, "Based upon the serious nature of the incident, COPA recommends CPD evaluate the current assignment of the officer and whether administrative duties or relief of powers is warranted during the pendency of this investigation."

Video footage shows Mostek running back into her home after the shooting and calling the police, stating that the pit bull was attacking her corgi. COPA confirmed that there were no other injuries.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) told FOX 32 that Mostek remains an active member of the department while the investigation is ongoing.