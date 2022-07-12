5 people electrocuted while working on house in LaSalle County

Five people were electrocuted while working on a house Tuesday afternoon in LaSalle County.

The workers were shocked while they were installing gutters on a home around noon in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road, according to the Grand Ridge volunteer fire department.

Four people were taken to local hospitals and one person was air-lifted to another hospital, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the electrocution happened

This story is developing. Check back for updates.