5 states, Puerto Rico added to Chicago travel advisory

Chicago health officials added five states and one territory to the city's COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday.

Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and Puerto Rico were added to the advisory due to having more than 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

The travel advisory dictates that any traveler coming from those locations should obtain a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago. Travelers may also quarantine for a 10-day period after arrival.

The locations currently listed on the city's travel advisory are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands.

The city is averaging 234 news cases of coronavirus per day, up 40 percent since last week, according to Chicago Department of Public Health data.

