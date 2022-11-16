500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats

Some lucky Chicago students are getting new winter coats just in time for the cold months ahead.

Chicago Public Schools has partnered with Macy's and Soles4Souls to provide 500 students with coats.

They'll be distributed Wednesday evening during an event at the North Lawndale Christian Health Center .

Macy's pledged $10,000 to support the coat giveaway.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

This is the 10th year the groups have partnered together to donate coats nationwide.

