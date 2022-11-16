Expand / Collapse search

500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats

By FOX 32 News
Chicago Public Schools has partnered with Macy's and Soul for Souls to provide 500 students with winter coats. This the 10th year the groups have partnered together to donate coats nationwide.

CHICAGO - Some lucky Chicago students are getting new winter coats just in time for the cold months ahead. 

Chicago Public Schools has partnered with Macy's and Soles4Souls to provide 500 students with coats.

They'll be distributed Wednesday evening during an event at the North Lawndale Christian Health Center .

Macy's pledged $10,000 to support the coat giveaway.

This is the 10th year the groups have partnered together to donate coats nationwide.
 