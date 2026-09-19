Northwestern football: What we liked & didn't like from the blow-out win over Colorado

The Brief Northwestern football took it to Colorado. That added up to a 41-7 win over the Buffaloes. Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Northwestern's blow-out win over Colorado.



Northwestern football took it to Colorado.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders may have come in with the more skilled team. The Wildcats showed what it looks like when that skill is all put together.

That added up to a 41-7 win over the Buffaloes.

Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Northwestern's blow-out win over Colorado.

What we liked:

Man, that defense

Colorado has guys on offense. They might be more skilled than the Wildcats. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, Northwestern was feeling it.

NU forced five Colorado turnovers. Three were in the first half. Braden Turner had an interception and the defense forced and recovered two fumbles. One more interception came in the second half, too.

Northwestern forced three turnovers on downs, too. Whatever Colorado did, Northwestern had an answer for it.

Julian Lewis is an athletic quarterback. He was stellar with his feet, but Northwestern picked him off with a solid defensive look that disguised Braden Turner just enough for him to locate the pass and take it away.

When Colorado made mistakes, Northwestern made sure it made the Buffaloes pay.

Colorado botched a handoff exchange, and Northwestern jumped on top of the ball.

The most impressive part of the evening was how the NU defensive line surged. Michael Kilbane forced a fumble and the line opened a hole for Kobie McKinzie’s sack.

The run defense was a bit rough, but the Wildcats never let that break them.

Man, that offense

The ‘Cats got rolling, and did they ever keep it going.

Aidan Chiles was outstanding on the evening. He had three touchdown passes to Joesph Himon II and ran for two more scores. Chiles was in full control of the offense. This was the quarterback NU imagined when the program recruited him out of the transfer portal.

Chiles finished the game competing 17 of his 22 passes for 241 yards and the three scores. Back-up quarterback Nicco Marchiol got into the game.

The running game was also solid. Gavin Sawchuck, Calen Komolafe and Himon all averaged four yards per carry or better.

NU ended the day with over 400 yards of total offense. The offense didn’t balk at the falling rain, either. The trenches held up, even after Ezomo Oratokhai went down with an injury.

This was a complete game. Northwestern’s offense surged against a more athletic team. They were better coached.

Happy trails, lakeside stadium

One of the most unique views in the Big Ten had its run.

Saturday was the final game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. It captivated all the college football fans who loved seeing football right next the lake.

Next up will be the grand opening of New Ryan Field in Evanston.

It’ll be a brand-new day for the Wildcats.

What we didn’t like:

Phew, those penalties

The first half felt like Northwestern was struggling to keep its footing. It wasn’t because of the rain.

NU kept struggling with penalties. Specifically, the Wildcats had so many pre-snap penalties on offense. There were four pre-snap penalties on Northwestern in the first half.

The ‘Cats didn’t have any in the second half. That was encouraging. But, that doesn’t fly against the bigger-name opponents on the schedule.

Northwestern was able to sustain drives even with the flags. Again, Chiles was outstanding. His passing was on point, even in the rain. His feet were important in extending plays.

The offense broke out. That covered up some of the mistakes.