6 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Bishop Ford Expressway

Six people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway, officials say.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on I-94 southbound near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A passenger riding in one of the vehicles involved was ejected from their vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Two men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. Another man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn also in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Two more people were transported to Trinity Hospital in fair to serious condition and a sixth victim was taken to Roseland Hospital in good to fair condition, fire officials said.