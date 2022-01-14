6 struck by gunfire in citywide shootings Thursday

Six people were stuck by gunfire Thursday in Chicago, including a member of the U.S. Navy, who was critically wounded during an apparent carjacking attempt, according to police and family members.

About 7:20 p.m., the 26-year-old man, identified by family members as Koreyuntaye Robinson, was sitting in a parked car with his 3-year-old daughter in the first block of East 79th Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. Robinson drove forward, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. Authorities initially said the 3-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet, but have since said she wasn’t shot nor injured during the attack.

A few hours later, a man was shot after yelling at gunmen who were robbing a woman in Magnolia Glen on the North Side. The two gunmen were robbing a woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 10 p.m. when the man, 60, began yelling at them from the middle of the block, police said. One of the males then fired a shot, striking him in the leg, officials said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a woman was grazed by a bullet while in the bedroom of an Englewood home on the South Side. The woman, 45, was in a bedroom of a home in the 5900 block of South LaSalle Street when a bullet came through a wall about 10:20 p.m., grazing her left arm, police said. Police say the shot was fired from the 100 block of West 60th Street. The woman refused medical attention, police said.

Three others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Three people were killed — including two 14-year-old boys — and 11 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.