6 wounded, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Six people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

He suffered a gunshot wound about 5 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were wounded inside a home in Roseland on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., one of the men, 22, arrived at the home in the first block of East 102nd Place with two other males, police said. A relative let the trio in but, once inside, the two other males opened fire.

The shooters fled the scene and drove off in a silver sedan, firing more shots at the house in the process, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the chest and another man, 79, was struck in the arm, police said. The younger man was taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

The older man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Two men were shot near the University of Chicago campus in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The pair were standing near a red light about 7:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. One man, 22, was struck in the back of the head, while the other man, 23, was shot in the buttocks.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said, where the younger man was in serious condition and the older man was in good condition.

The day’s first shooting wounded a man in Roseland on the South Side.

The 30-year-old walked out of a home at 11:33 a.m. in the first block of East 102nd Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired 11 shots, according to police.

He was hit in the right buttock and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

There may have been a male driver and female passenger in the vehicle, but it was unclear who fired the shots, police said.

