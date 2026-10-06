8 South Side businesses burglarized over the weekend, police say

The Brief Police say thieves smashed through the front windows of five businesses along 75th Street between about 3:30 and 5 a.m. Surveillance shows a suspect breaking into Soul Vegetarian City and stealing a cash register and a slice of cake. Business owners say they are fed up and want more police presence and additional security.



Chicago police are investigating a string of break-ins targeting eight businesses on the South Side. Five businesses along 75th Street were hit early Monday morning, while three businesses in Bronzeville were burglarized Sunday

What we know:

Chicago police are investigating a string of break-ins targeting eight businesses on the South Side over the weekend.

Five businesses along 75th Street were burglarized between about 3:30 and 5 a.m. Monday, police said.

Among them was Nadia’s Beauty Salon, where surveillance images captured one of the suspects. The salon owner said the thieves walked away empty-handed but left behind damage and a mess.

At least three businesses had cash registers stolen, according to police.

Surveillance video from Soul Vegetarian City shows a suspect breaking into the restaurant, then taking a cash register and a slice of cake before running away.

Three more businesses in Bronzeville along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were also burglarized Sunday, all within a few hours.

Ald. William Hall (6th) said business owners are considering additional security measures, including bars on windows and doors and more security officers through the Special Service Area, or SSA.

Business owners say they are frustrated by the repeated break-ins and want to see more police presence in the area.

No arrests have been announced. Chicago police continue to investigate.