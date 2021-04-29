Adventure park in suburban Chicago accommodates those with physical limitations, sensory issues

The sky is the limit in suburban Chicago at The Forge: Lemont Quarries.

The adventure park can now accommodate those with disabilities on a zipline, their rock climbing wall, kayaks and canoes!

Bill Bogdan of Mokena lost the use of his legs as a child. On Thursday, he ziplined for the first time!

"My wheelchair - I can look 90 feet below, and there it is on the ground, and I'm flying through the air. It was an unbelievable experience," Bogdan said.

The park opened last year.

This week, staff were trained on the adaptive technologies.

"There are very few places in the country, and even the world, that have built adaptive ziplining and ropes course challenge elements. We actually had to custom design the entire set up," said CEO Jeremie Bacon.

The Forge is the largest aerial adventure park in North America. Instead of an afterthought, accessibility was at the forefront of The Forge's design.

The park can accommodate individuals who are visually or hearing impaired, have physical limitations or sensory issues.

Bogden explained why it's so important to him.

"I've got three kids... I took my kids kayaking last year and now this year I’m going to be able to go ziplining with them, rock climbing with them and the ropes course."

Bacon who is also a co-founder of the park has a daughter who is partially paralyzed.

"I believe, and my co-founders believe, that every human being has the right to experience authentic outdoor recreation regardless of your age or ability," said Bacon.

For more information about The Forge: Lemont Quarries, or to buy tickets, head to forgeparks.com.