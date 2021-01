article

Advocate Health Care welcomed the first baby born on Jan. 1, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn!

Maverick Franco was born weighing seven pounds, six ounces and 20 inches long.

Mom Kratia welcomes baby boy Maverick, the first baby of 2021

Maverick was born to Kratia and Marlon Franco of Crete. He is welcomed by six siblings.

Congratulations to the family!