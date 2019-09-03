Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago due to passing storms

article

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in Chicago on Tuesday amid passing storms in the area.

By noon, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 260 flights canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 42 flights canceled at Midway Airport.

Delays at O'Hare averaged 37 minutes, while delays at Midway averaged below 15 minutes, the department said.

The National Weather Service forecasted scattered storms in the Chicago area through at least midday, and severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be "capable of producing damaging winds and or large hail," the weather service said.

The forecast for Wednesday promises drier weather and temperatures in the high 60s to mid 70s, according to the weather service.