How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Week 16 TV channel, live stream info, start time

It's time for Round 2.

The Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. Ring the bell.

Here's how to watch the Bears' rivalry game against the Packers, where the NFC North crown is on the line.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 7:20, CDT

Here we go again.

The Bears and Packers square off. This time, the game is at Soldier Field. The stakes, believe it or not, are higher. Winner of this game will beon the cusp of winning the NFC North.

The Bears rebounded after losing at Lambeau Field. The Packers fell against the contending Broncos, and lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons to a torn ACL in the process. It's a brutal strike for Green Bay. The Bears can't overlook the rest of the talent the Packers have.

This is the moment the Bears need to turn to Caleb Williams. The defense and special teams will have the Bears in a position to take a lead. It's on the quarterback to sustain the offense.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions