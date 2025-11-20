All lanes closed on I-94 after car hits light pole, brings down live wires: police
NORTHBROOK - A car crashed into a light pole, shutting down parts of I-94 and causing live wires to hang low over the interstate in Northbrook, according to police.
What we know:
According to the Illinois State Police, all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed just east of the I-294 spur around 3:24 p.m. on Thursday.
An investigation revealed that a car crashed into a large light pole, toppling it over and causing live wires to hang low over the interstate.
What we don't know:
It's unclear when the lanes will reopen, but crews are working to repair the lines.
All drivers are advised to take an alternate route.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.