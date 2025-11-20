All lanes closed on I-94 after car hits light pole, brings down live wires: police

The Brief A car struck a large light pole on I-94 near Northbrook Thursday afternoon, knocking it down and leaving live wires hanging over the interstate. Illinois State Police closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 just east of the I-294 spur around 3:24 p.m. for safety and repairs. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen, and drivers are being urged to use alternate routes while crews fix the damage.



A car crashed into a light pole, shutting down parts of I-94 and causing live wires to hang low over the interstate in Northbrook, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Illinois State Police, all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed just east of the I-294 spur around 3:24 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation revealed that a car crashed into a large light pole, toppling it over and causing live wires to hang low over the interstate.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen, but crews are working to repair the lines.

All drivers are advised to take an alternate route.