Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days event in October

Amazon has released details for its Prime Big Deal Days event next month, marking the tech giant’s second Prime sale this year ahead of the holiday season .

Amazon's Prime Day event in July was its biggest two-day event in history and the single largest sales day in company history, FOX Business reported .

The next 48-hour Big Deal Days event kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11.

Amazon says shoppers around the world can score deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys ahead of the holidays. Though, as in previous sales, you must be a Prime member to access the deals.

New deals will be released as often as every five minutes during select periods.

Amazon hasn’t released many specifics yet of what the hot items will be this sale, but expect deals on their products like the Echo, Fire TV devices, smart TVs and Kindles.

Amazon did tease some exclusive PAW Patrol deals coming later this month, including new toys from the movie during Prime Big Deal Days.

The event is just one way the company is trying to entice more people to become Prime members despite higher fees. In 2022, Amazon increased the cost of monthly memberships from $12.99 to $14.99 and annual memberships from $119 to $139.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX Business contributed.