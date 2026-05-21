Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old girl from NW Indiana

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The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-month-old Devaeyah Lucas-Bell from Hammond. Police said the infant may be traveling with Deandry Sabbs in a gray Nissan sedan. Authorities believe the child may be in extreme danger and are urging the public to call 911.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be in extreme danger after she disappeared early Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

Indiana Amber Alert

What we know:

Authorities said Devaeyah Lucas-Bell was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Thursday in Hammond. The statewide alert was requested by the Hammond Police Department.

Police described Devaeyah as a 6-month-old baby with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 22 inches tall, weighs approximately 16 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Investigators said the child may be traveling with Deandry Sabbs, a 31-year-old Black man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 208 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the pair may be traveling in a gray four-door Nissan sedan with unknown Illinois license plates.

Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, but investigators said the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the child, suspect or vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact Hammond Police.