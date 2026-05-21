Chicago police seek suspect tied to triple shooting

The Brief Three men were wounded in a shooting Monday in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood. Police said a gunman opened fire in an abandoned lot on South Ewing Avenue. Detectives released surveillance video and are asking the public to help identify the suspect.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a person wanted in connection with a shooting Monday that left three men wounded.

Chicago triple shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue, according to police.

The three victims were in an abandoned lot when a gunman approached them and started shooting.

Two men, 41 and 48, were shot in the abdomen and taken to local hospitals in good condition.

A 52-year-old man was also shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition.

On Thursday, police released video of the suspected shooter who was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and white Nike sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference RD# JK250868.