Deadly Chicago house fire: 2 victims identified in suspected arson

The Brief Two adults killed in a West Englewood fire have been identified by the medical examiner. Two children also died while two other teens remain hospitalized in stable condition. Chicago police are investigating the deadly overnight fire as possible arson.



Two people have been identified after a suspected arson in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood left four dead.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street, prompting a massive response from the Chicago Fire Department. Fire officials said crews rescued several people from the burning building as flames and heavy smoke filled the area.

Chicago fire victims identified

What we know:

On Thursday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the victims as 57-year-old Reginald Lee Wilson and 57-year-old Lisa Brown. Officials said the two suffered severe burns and were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they later died.

The two others who were killed, an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, have not yet been publicly identified.

The two surviving children, 14 and 16, remain hospitalized in stable condition.

By about 2:45 a.m., fire officials said the blaze had been extinguished and the scene secured.

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What they're saying:

Neighbors described chaotic scenes as residents tried to escape the burning building.

Eduardo, who lives and works nearby, says he was working late when he saw the flames and smoke coming from South Paulina. He and his brother ran over to help the people trapped inside.

"We ran to the back and knocked the gate back. I had to pull the gate down to get back through the alley cause I couldn't get in through the front," he said. "It was burning the whole block with smoked up. I did what I could do and I helped them jump from the building from the third window. I told him jump down and I helped them catch them."

What's next:

Chicago police said the fire is being investigated as arson. No arrests have been announced as investigators continue working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.