AMC Theatres expects to be 'fully open' in July

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, said that it currently expects to be “fully open globally” in July, according to a June 9 release from the company.

“We are currently planning to reopen almost all of our U.S. and U.K. theatres in July, to be positioned to showcase Warner Bros’ release of Christopher Nolan’s TENET now slated for release on July 17th followed by Disney’s MULAN now slated for release on July 24th,” according to the release.

AMC also discussed various steps it is taking to optimize the “timeliness, safety and profitability” of its reopenings, including seeking guidance from esteemed health officials on creating a safe environment for guests, as well as working closely with “local, national and international officials to understand and coordinate the timing and requirements under which we can reopen.”



There had been previous concerns regarding the future of the movie theater chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization had to shut down theaters in response to lockdown orders, with AMC warning as recently as last week that it may not survive the pandemic.



The company said it has enough cash to reopen its theaters this summer as planned. But if it’s not allowed to reopen, it will need more money, which it may not be able to borrow. Film delays are another concern. AMC noted that people may be afraid to go to theaters, but hopes the desire for social distancing is temporary and that people will want to go to the movies again.



“Due to these factors, substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” AMC wrote in a regulatory filing. The publicly traded company, controlled by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, has 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Europe.

What the moviegoing experience may look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear and are likely dependent on a particular state or city’s COVID-19 restrictions. Theaters would likely be unable to sell out entire screenings, as the close proximity of seats would make it extremely difficult for patrons to follow social distancing health guidelines.

In California, for example, new guidance from the state health department states that movie theaters must limit attendance to 25 percent of “theater capacity or a maximum amount of 100 attendees,” whichever is lower.“



